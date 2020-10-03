As the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread worldwide, the number of cases is increasing day by day. The US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania got infected with the virus as the former made the announcement on Twitter on Friday.

Trump, who is 74 years old falls under the category of people who are at risk of getting serious complications due to the virus. The US president was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he started showing symptoms of the deadly disease. There were reports that the president was witnessing breathing troubles and also fatigue.

Trump and COVID-19

Trump's health has been the major topic of discussion on social media platforms since the time it was announced. Now a Twitter user who goes by the name Fisch has tweeted with pictures that the president was most probably boarded the Marine One with a portable oxygen concentrator in his pocket.

"Pretty sure Trump boarded Marine One with a portable oxygen concentrator in his pocket with the nasal cannula going up his back, hidden in his hair and tucked under his mask. He is not as well as they say. Liar in chief," the tweet read. However, there is no confirmation regarding the matter.

Trump has always taken the pandemic lightly and he even joked about Joe Biden wearing a mask in April. The president is getting heavily trolled on social media for his approach regarding the pandemic. The Trump administration has also faced the wrath of the people for the way it tackled the virus pandemic. The US is currently at the top of the number of cases list in the world. Moreover, Trump's close aide Hope Hicks who first tested positive for the virus was also seen without a mask and traveled with the president during the presidential debate.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the near future as the presidential election is just a few weeks away. The deadly virus outbreak has infected more than 34.6 million people globally in over 170 countries.

