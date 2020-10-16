David Baddiel has made a revelation that he almost made a prediction that the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic in his new children's book. The comedian who became an author in the last few years has written his first sci-fi, in which the parallels with the pandemic is quite shocking.

While speaking to Lorraine Kelly, Baddiel stated that he started writing the book Future Friend before the UK lockdown. "I started writing it in January, it's a book which begins in 3020, and there's a girl who lives in 3020 who comes back to our time," he mentioned. "When I started it [before the pandemic], I imagined 3020 as this world in which because of climate change and indeed because of lots of mutant viruses knocking about in the air, no one is allowed to go out," he said as reported by the Metro.

Baddiel and His Book

The comedian said that his imagination was that when the girl comes back to our time she can go out make friends, go to parties and also school but suddenly she could not. The author fixed the problems by making use of a simple tweak. He made the girl go back to 2019. This is not the first time that there has been a strange parallel to the pandemic as the Disney fans also found that the kingdom mentioned in Tangled, which is a film that begins with a princess who cannot leave her room in her tower, is called 'Corona'.

There have been many other predictions in films and TV series about the pandemic that have come in the news in recent times. The Simpsons fans also think that one episode of the series predicted the virus as the show has a habit of making many surprising predictions. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 38.9 million people globally and claimed the lives of over one million people worldwide in more than 170 countries.