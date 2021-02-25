Did Biden's HHS Assistant Secretary Pick Dr Rachel Levine Suggest Sex Change Operation for Children?

A viral news report claiming that Dr. Rachel Levine, who is President Joe Biden's pick as assistant secretary of health, advocated for sex change of pre-pubescent children has found to be false. Levine has been at the center of several misleading posts that undermined her credibility.

On Monday, conservative media outlet The National Pulse reported that Levine was in favor of "gender reassignment surgery for pre-pubescent children." To support its claims, the report cited Levine's tweets, in which she shared research on puberty blockers that are prescribed to trans teenagers.

The National Pulse continued to criticize her claiming that she led sessions "on how to perform sex changes and gender conversion therapy on children."

False Claim

The report further stated: "While the draconian treatment of local Pennsylvania governments and the COVID-19 nursing home scandal should be enough to call Dr Levine's nomination into question, Levine's commitment to imposing a radical gender ideology on our nation's children should perhaps be of even greater concern to the Senate HELP Committee."

However, there is no record of Levine suggesting sex change surgery for trans children. Debunking the false claim, Pink News reported that Levine has been repeatedly targeted because she was transgender.

Dr Rachel Levine's Confirmation Hearing at Senate

The Senate will consider Levine's nomination as assistant secretary of health on Thursday. If confirmed, she will be the first openly transgender federal official.

Levine, who was the Pennsylvania health secretary under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration, gained popularity for the state's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic -- no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability -- and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond," Biden said in January while announcing Levine's nomination. "She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts."