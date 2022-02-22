Did Aaron Rodgers Retire? Packers QB's Cryptic Post Amidst Split with Girlfriend Sparks Speculation

Aaron Rodgers' cryptic post after split with girlfriend, Shailene Woodley gave rise to speculation about his retirement. In his long Instagram post on Monday night, the Packers Quarterback reflected on his time with the Packers, showing gratitude for his teammates along with his girlfriend, Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers revealed in the post that he is grateful to the Divergent actress 'for letting me chase after you the first couple of months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life.' "I love you and am grateful for you," Rodgers added.

Further in his post, Rodgers expressed gratitude to 'the men I got to share the QB room with every day,' namely Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, Jordan Love, and Kurt Benkert. "I'm so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys," he wrote.

Retirement or Trade?

Aaron Rodgers' post sparked speculations of retirement or a possible trade as his long note almost seemed like a farewell gesture. Rodgers won the NFL MVP award earlier this month after throwing 37 touchdown passes and only four interceptions in the regular season. It was his on his fourth career NFL MVP award, following which, he told NFL Network he'd make a 'quick decison' about his future with the Packers.

Did Aaron Rodgers Just Retire?

Netizens reacted to Aaron Rodgers' post deliberating if he retired or he just 'needed attention.' "So, did Aaron Rodgers just retire on Instagram or is he just doing cryptic posts because he hasn't been in the news for the last 5 days and needed the attention?" one person tweeted.

"Did Aaron Rodgers... just get drunk and slobber all over his IG account? Why yes, yes he did. An emotional TY to the woman that just had enough of him. Shoutout to teammates that tolerated him," another tweet read.