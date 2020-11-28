Hours after US President Donald Trump accused Twitter of sending out false trends, in reference to the #DiaperDon trending on number on spot, the Twitterati replied with making another hashtag 'Diaper Donald' one of the top trending topics the world over.

The outgoing US President, whose every action is constant fodder for the meme generators, has been at loggerheads with Twitter after his tweets were flagged as 'fake/false information' by the microblogging site.

Trump Furious Over Trending Negative Stuff Against Him

What instigated the US president was #DiaperDon which started trending soon after images and videos of Trump sitting behind a much smaller desk while addressing the press on Thanksgiving day went viral on social media.

#DiaperDon was one of the top trending topics on Twitter. Angered over the 'negative stuff' trending, Trump took to Twitter, saying: "Twitter is sending out totally false "Trends" that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative "stuff". Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination!"

However, much to the disappointment of the furious Trump, the users started another hashtag, this time clearly mentioning his name, #DiaperDonald. This trend too picked up instantly with several users talking about it globally.

#DiaperDonald Memes Flood Social Media

It appeared that Trump's rant against twitter actually opened floodgates of memes related to him. Trump's images while sitting on the tiny desk was photoshopped on a variety of products related to kids.

"When you leave office maybe consider leaving Twitter too? If Twitter trends are bothersome... walk away," a user replied to Trump's rant.

"I miss presidents who were respected internationally, didn't call heroes 'suckers' and 'losers' and didn't downplay a deadly virus to win. I miss decent, intelligent, and patriotic ones unlike Putin's b****,Cadet Bone Spurs.I miss the days when scandal of the day was a tan suit," wrote another.

"It's Thanksgiving! You lost and 260,000 people are dead. Stop talking about ratings and Twitter you moron, wrote another.

Here is a look at the trending memes that appear to have infuriated Trump: