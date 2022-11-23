Diana Gerrard: One of the brightest stars in the fashion industry and PR space Middle East

This influential entrepreneur is more than what meets the eye and has even won hearts with her philanthropy work.

The world has been a witness to the rise of too many success stories in the entrepreneurial world and many other sectors, who, over the years, have only been known to have focused on attaining their personal goals. However, it is time to put more light on the successes and journeys of those who put forward the betterment of others before their personal wins and make sure to impact lives for the positive in more ways than one. We couldn't help but notice how Diana Gerrard's name topped this list of passionate entrepreneurs and iconic personalities in the world of fashion events and more. She has also attained a massive name for her philanthropy work, which has transformed lives and how.

The President/National Director of Mrs. Universe UAE, international producer, beauty pageants organizer, Emirate's Business Woman Council, DLK Fashion Shows Founder/Chief Executive Officer, and charity ambassador has been that woman whose work has always added more meaning to the lives of others. Diana Gerrard confesses that she finds her peace and passion in empowering women to realize their ambitions and build their self-confidence, which leads them to their desired success. Especially during the times of the pandemic, she was forced to rethink on moving forward with her mission of bringing more light and hope to people's lives.

She supports a few charities, which include LITER OF LIGHT PHILIPPINES, which is Lights for Typhoon Odette victims in the Philippines, and PROTECTION4KIDS, a human rights NGO. With LITER OF LIGHT PHILIPPINES, they make sure to provide sustainable and affordable solar light to people with limited or no access to electricity. Also, their volunteers teach marginalized communities about using recycled plastic bottles and locally sourced materials for illuminating their homes, businesses, and streets. So far, they have installed over 350,000 bottle lights in more than 15 countries and have taught green skills to empower grassroots entrepreneurs. Their source of technology has also been recognized by the UN and adopted for use in some UNHCR camps and has even received several awards and honors. PROTECTION4KIDS, on the other hand, is an organization for victims of human trafficking, and it works to save them, protect them, and give them a new life.

Diana Gerrard (@diana_gerrard_new) aims to do a lot more through her work in the fashion events and PR niches and through her philanthropy work to make a great difference in society.