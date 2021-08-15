DHS Issues Terrorism Alert in the US Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary

In the lead-up to the 9/11 attack anniversary in September, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a new terrorism alert. There is a challenging threat environment currently in the country, the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said, citing both domestic and foreign terror threat.

It has been observed that multiple sites and online forums were being used frequently to encourage and spread extreme plots and promote violent activity, it said.

It was previously feared and warned by DHS that extremists could use the withdrawal of Covid-19 restrictions and other religious holidays to initiate attacks in the country. The threat could worsen with the ongoing pandemic situation and issues over public health safety measures, DHS said.

DHS, established in 2002 after the 9/11 attack, regularly issues terrorism threat advisories to keep a check on the forthcoming dangers. The most recent bulletin was issued in May. The advisory revealed some new threats, precisely believed to be from racially motivated extremists, with new information and details.

Racially Motivated Violent Extremists

Racially violent extremists are ethnically motivated against a particular culture, race, or religion, and mostly target churches and other worship places. It is suspected that DHS is expecting an attack in September due to large gatherings in the upcoming Jewish holidays like Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur with relaxation in pandemic restrictions, which may contribute to more violence this year.

Previously, during an attack on the US Congress by the supporters of Donald Trump, the former president of United States, DHS had warned about increasing threats from these racially motivated violent extremists. Sources say that these foreign terrorist groups are making more efforts to inspire domestic groups for future attacks.

Al-Qaeda Terror Group

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has been considered as the most dangerous in Al-Qaeda's terror group. The United States had executed drone strikes in Yemen soon after the 9/11 attacks.

The bulletin also noted that after more than four years, the Al-Qaeda group has published its propaganda magazine 'Inspire' online in English-language to instigate and inspire US-based individuals who are vulnerable to such terror influences.

The bulletin also says that these terror groups continue to spread misinformation and violence, most of them being conspiracy theories, through online sources and encourage the public to conspire against the country, its government, and other significant institutions.