From Dharavi to Notion - How Sumit is Shaping the Future of Business Intelligence

The world of business intelligence is undergoing a seismic shift, and at its forefront is a visionary whose journey from Dharavi's narrow lanes to Silicon Valley's cutting-edge data strategies is nothing short of inspiring. Sumit's rise from humble beginnings to becoming a key player in data-driven decision-making highlights the power of persistence, adaptability, and mentorship.

A Story of Grit and Innovation

Growing up in Dharavi, one of Asia's most vibrant yet challenging urban landscapes, Sumit honed the problem-solving skills that would later define his career. The environment, filled with industrious entrepreneurs and self-starters, instilled in him a deep appreciation for innovation and efficiency. Fueled by an insatiable curiosity for analytics and technology, Sumit embarked on a journey that would see him shape some of the most influential data strategies in the industry.

After earning his Master's in Information Management, Sumit quickly ascended the corporate ladder, leaving a mark at Dropbox and Snowflake before taking on a leadership role at Notion. With over eight years of experience, he has played a pivotal role in pushing the boundaries of marketing analytics, automation, and revenue optimization, helping businesses turn raw data into actionable insights.

Driving Data Strategy at Notion

As Lead Business Intelligence Engineer at Notion, Sumit is at the helm of data strategy, ensuring that analytics are not just numbers but catalysts for growth. His role involves architecting scalable frameworks for go-to-market (GTM) and revenue operations (RevOps) reporting, allowing leadership teams to make decisions based on precise and real-time data.

Previously at Snowflake, he pioneered innovative Multi-Touch Attribution models and designed sophisticated Tableau dashboards, revolutionizing how data was analyzed and used. His ability to automate workflows and optimize marketing strategies not only enhanced accuracy but also freed up over 15 hours of manual effort each week, maximizing productivity across teams. His expertise spans SQL, Python, and AWS Solutions Architecture, making him a force in the business intelligence sphere.

A Champion for Mentorship and Knowledge Sharing

Beyond his corporate achievements, Sumit is deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of data professionals. He firmly believes that the true power of data analytics lies in its accessibility and the ability to empower others. By guiding aspiring professionals, judging global hackathons, and contributing to industry-leading journals, he is shaping a more inclusive and knowledgeable data science community.

His book, The Tableau Workshop, has become a go-to resource for data visualization enthusiasts, generating over $40,000 in sales and ranking among the top business intelligence publications. His impact extends far beyond boardrooms, as he continues to democratize access to high-level analytics through workshops, training, and thought leadership.

The Future of Business Intelligence

As businesses increasingly rely on data to drive decision-making, the need for leaders who can blend technical expertise with strategic insight has never been greater. Sumit's journey serves as a blueprint for success—one that combines perseverance, continuous learning, and a deep commitment to mentorship.

For those looking to thrive in the fast-evolving world of data science, his story stands as a powerful reminder that knowledge, when shared, multiplies. The future of business intelligence isn't just about data—it's about the people who know how to harness it for real impact.