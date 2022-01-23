Determined to take over the world of entrepreneurship is Prodip Kumar Datta

It is amazing to know and learn about all those people who make sure to give it their all in ways more than one and rise above others in their chosen industries. However, is all this easier than it sounds? Well, not for most of them. Many of the success stories that we hear about today were born out of sheer resilience and passion. All these individuals have had to put in efforts day in and day out, fight for what they desired and then get nearer to their goals and visions in life. Doing that in the world of business in any niche today can be a tough job; however, a few individuals, professionals, and entrepreneurs have shown what it really takes to become one's best version and achieve one's desired success. We couldn't help but notice the rise of one such industrialist and entrepreneur called Prodip Kumar Datta.

Prodip Kumar Datta has remained much in the news in the world of business for multiple reasons. This passionate being who hails from Dhaka, Bangladesh, always believed in doing the "different." Since he knew, he was made to do something great in life and always aimed at working in the business world, he jumped into the same deep and today has emerged as one of the finest industrialists in his country, thanks to his passion for his work and his commitment to do better each passing day. Today, Prodip Kumar Datta owns three huge companies, including OFS Cables Ltd, Crossworld Telecom, and PMB Global.

The first company is about manufacturing optical fiber cables, HTTP, patch cord, etc which was started in 2020, the second one is Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Authorized licensed telecom company playing role as International & domestic Telecom exchange house, and the third company serves as one of the best VoIP providers and a leader in international voice service and solutions. Prodip Kumar Datta has really come a long way as an industrialist and still believes he has just begun