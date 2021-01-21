The year 2020 was not a favourable one for anyone. Be it on a personal level or a professional level, the coronavirus outbreak severely affected every business and business entity across the globe. Despite being the dull year, Shalimar Group in India has excelled in the real estate sector with launching multiple projects in 2020. Established in 1985 as a diversified business house, Shalimar Group majorly deals in commercial and residential real estate, civil construction, imports & exports, glass processing and other allied services. The team behind building this successful business empire includes Mr Khalid Masood, Mrs Leena Seth, Mr Abdullah Masood and Mr Kunal Seth. Through its excellent work, Shalimar Group has set a bar in the real estate sector even after the epidemic hitting the globe.

Last year, the company launched various projects including Aster, Belvedere Court 3, Mannat Extension and Iris. The Garden Bay Aster was launched after the massive success of Garden Bay Phase 1 which had plots, villas and flats. The possession for Garden Bay Phase 1 has started in full swing now. On the other hand, Garden Bay Iris is an exclusive plot belt of 53 units incorporated in 2020. The plot is surrounded by luscious greenery and has an extremely positive vibe for all the residents. Marching fast towards its goal, Shalimar Group till now has developed more than 30 massive real estate and infrastructure projects with nearly 6 million sq. ft of residential and commercial property. The next target of the company is to develop an additional 15 million sq. ft area across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Besides this, Belvedere Court 3 was another project launched in July 2020 which has a total of 154 flats. Belvedere Court 3 was developed after the humongous success of Belvedere Court 1 and Belvedere Court 2 which were launched in 2017 and 2018 respectively with 112 flats each. Moreover, Mannat Extension, is another luxurious apartment segment which started its development in 2015 with a total of 640 premium apartments. The team of Shalimar Group developed premium and luxury apartments after understanding the demand for luxury apartments in the real estate market.

The apartments and properties developed by Shalimar Group are class beyond comparison. With its classic properties, the developers are redefining luxury in the truest sense. Some of the most popular residential projects developed by Shalimar Group are Shalimar Emerald, Shalimar Dwelling, Shalimar Gallant and Shalimar Grand. As far as its commercial spaces are concerned, Shalimar Group has got a software park for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is by far one of the biggest business giants of the country. The other commercial and business spaces under Shalimar Group include Shalimar Elldee Plaza, Shalimar Logix, Shalimar Star, Shalimar Square, Shalimar Corporate Park and Shalimar Iridium. With an ample number of projects launched in 2020, Shalimar Group is leaving no stone unturned, and it has got several other real estate projects in the pipeline for 2021.