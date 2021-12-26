Desmond Tutu: African Nobel Laureate Dies at 90, Twitterati Hope he 'Seeked Forgiveness for his Actions'

South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and former Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Desmond Tutu died at the age of 90 on Sunday, December 26. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his statement on the passing of Desmund Tutu, called him a 'patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.'

Desmond Tutu's death is mourned by one and all on social media and otherwise. Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and had been hospitalized several times since 2015. he lived with his wife, Leah in a retirement community outside Cape Town in recent years. The cause of death was not clear at the moment.

Desmond Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1984. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that from resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world's great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights.

'Hope he seeked forgiveness for how he treated Mama Winnie!'

While Desmond Tutu is remembered worldwide for his iconic victories against racial injustice and social reforms. His stance on freedom fighter, Winnie Madikizela Mandela, however, was not appreciated by many. Upon Tutu's death, people recalled Tutu's actions against Winnie and hoped that he seeked 'forgiveness' for how he treated her.

"Tutu will be remembered for having forced the iconic freedom fighter Winnie Madikizela Mandela, yo apologize for the murder of Stompie Seipei. A murder she did not commit," one person tweeted.