It's not just the make-up and perfect clothes, accessories, too, are important. Accessories, as typically considered, are not just for kids or women; they are for men as well. Men can add different accessories to their outfit and make it look stylish and trendy. While some might be tempted to cover themselves top to toe in blingy bracelets and diamond studs, founder of the luxury accessory brand – Vincenzo Collection – and social influencer, Vince Tome, also known as Vincent Michael Tome, reveals crucial tips to make sure you choose the right accessories as per the outfits and how synchronizing them aptly can make you stand out from the crowd.

The 28-year-olds advice includes ensuring one does not scrimp on accessories and necessarily follows the dated fashion rules. As someone who works in the ever-evolving fashion world, Tome lays great emphasis on pairing up an outfit with a complementing watch, since he strongly considers it to be an element that's more than a mere time-keeping device. To this, he also adds, "To me, personally, watch score over other categories. I believe a watch is an indispensable fashion accessory. A product like Luxe Chronograph or Black Theodora from the Vincenzo Collection can up the game instantly and add an edge to your personality."

The proud owner and founder of the luxury accessory brand also state that a bracelet is probably the most underrated accessory, and that, contrary to popular belief, it can be donned equally well by men, too. "I do understand that men, at first, can be a little hesitant since they've only seen dancers, hippies, and rappers wearing bracelets, chains, and other accessories. But all I recommend is try it once, and you'll be amazed at how your look changes. I can vouch, accessories can make or break your outfit," says Tome.

The young entrepreneur, who is also a social influencer, shares his own experience of witnessing men from the influencer community as well as the fashion industry rocking the men's jewelry, from Jeremy Cash, Jacob Hollister, Vivivana Castrillon, Vera Almeida, Luciana Andrade to Eva Quiala. When speaking on the accessories that are most-coveted by men from his range of Vincenzo Collection, Tome listed the Luxe Heat Stainless Steel Bracelet, Luxe Quartz Classic, Black Diamond Studs, and Black Widow among many others.

Being a style influencer and strong fashion advocate, Tome can often be spotted sharing tips and tricks on styling, fashion, and everything inspiring on his social media platforms. And slowly, but gracefully, the young lad has managed to garner a massive fan base of thousands of followers on Instagram alone.

While some may have a different point of view or approach to styling, Tome feels that accessories are an integral part of men's fashion and the right statement piece can bring an entire look together. "Rather than spending time planning your outfit and ignoring the smaller items like an accessory, try the reverse method and notice how your look will get elevated instantly," Tome adds.