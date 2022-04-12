DesignBro Brings Agency Quality Design At A Freelance Price Using A Hybrid Model

Design is hard, and if you think we are exaggerating, you probably haven't tried to make or commission one on your own. Whether it's your logo, package, or even website design, it represents the essence of your brand. And squeezing your brand philosophy and purpose into your visual identity is extremely difficult and time-consuming.

Brands often resort to traditional online marketplaces or agencies to commission their design requirement. The issue with this approach is that you get either too many or too few design options. Design is personal and perceptive, and you need to consult with the right designers to figure out what approach is suitable for your brand identity.

This is why DesignBro takes a hybrid approach to this problem. It has built up a marketplace of premium designers under one virtual roof, ready to take your design requirement as their personal challenge. This ensures that you get a variety of design samples to check out, but at the same time, all the submissions are of high quality and from designers who have experience and the creative acumen to bring your brand identity to life.

This hybrid marketplace wasn't conceptualized in a day. It took DesignBro's co-founders, Christiaan Huynen and Pieter-Jan Hoogendijk, years of brainstorming to come up with a solution that was perfect for design jobs. CEO Christiaan has more than a decade-long experience in this field. He founded the Cartils Agency London Office in 2007, which became an award-winning agency in the industry.

Christiaan has also advised brands like Pernod Ricard, Brown-Forman, Nestle, and Carlsberg. So he knows what it takes to build a good design for a brand. As for the CTO, Pieter-Jan Hoogendijk was the expert behind the first PostNL API and app and IT strategy and solutions. He comes with 15 years of experience in bringing complex technical software projects to life.

"Historically, the graphic design industry has been fully dependent on the agency model. The downside of this is that, with current technologies, it has become apparent how inefficient this model is. At DesignBro, we believe that this model is due for a serious upgrade where many of the processes are automated, leaving designers with the maximum time to focus on their skill set", adds CEO Christiaan.

DesignBro's pool of designers is handpicked by their creative team. Designers have to show their previous work to the vetting committee, featuring industry experts, which reviews each of these portfolios. The platform only accepts 5% of its designer applications, ensuring only the crÃ¨me de la crÃ¨me gets to work on your design project.

Imagine the best designers bringing your brand identity to life in several approaches. You can pick the best option at a price that doesn't break your bank. As a client, you can start a design contest between designers based on your creative brief. Using this brief, designers will submit their initial designs. Then you will give feedback on the proposed designs and select up to 3 finalists. The finalists will then present their final designs, and you get to pick a winner and receive the design files.

DesignBro offers a number of graphic designing solutions ranging from logo design, brand identity design, website design, and packaging design.