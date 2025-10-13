Deputy PM Nguyen Hoa Binh Says Vietnam Shows Remarkable Socio-Economic Progress Amid Multiple Challenges

Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh said that Vietnam has made impressive socioeconomic strides in the last term thanks to the coordinated efforts of ministries and localities to take advantage of opportunities and overcome obstacles under the direction of the party and government.

Speaking to a group discussion during the first Congress of the Government's Party Organization's preparatory session on Sunday, October 12, Binh, who also serves as the Government Party Committee's Standing Deputy Secretary, stated that these accomplishments were made possible by a volatile global and regional environment, severe natural disasters, and an unprecedented pandemic.

He cited the reorganization of administrative units and the simplification of the political system as highlights of the term, pointing out that the international community has highly praised these efforts.

The reorganization of administrative units, according to the official, is a prelude to a new era of breakthroughs and acceleration, one that will increase growth potential, streamline bureaucracy, improve official quality, and strengthen decentralization to better serve the public.

He praised the delegates' views, especially on topics that are still up for debate, noting that everyone is looking for answers for innovative development in the new era and wants to reach double-digit growth within the allotted time.

Delegates expressed strong agreement with the draft political report that was presented to the congress, stating that it was meticulously and scientifically prepared, covering every topic in detail, accurately reflecting the results of the 2020–2025 term, and outlining solutions, goals, and clear and practical directions for the upcoming term, including three strategic breakthroughs and six important tasks.

They also looked over the draft documents that would be presented at the 14th National Party Congress, and they firmly supported the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress that emphasized important, all-encompassing accomplishments in the implementation of the resolution.

To usher the nation into a new era of rapid and sustainable development and national advancement, they also identified flaws and weaknesses that the entire Party must sincerely address and work to overcome.