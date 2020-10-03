It is said that success is not a destination, it is a journey. Life is an expedition of relentless efforts in pursuit of your dreams and aspirations. The same appears true in the case of Sahil Seth, Deputy Commissioner of Customs Department, Mumbai. The 2011 batch IRS Officer, who has been appointed as Honorary Advisor of BRICS-CCI.

Born in a loving business family in Punjab, he has been through his own share of struggles to reach where he is today. He says he was an average student till 8th standard, for whom studies were all about just passing the examinations and reaching to the next class. There wasn't much parental pressure to shine in studies. He says his father wanted him to join the family business when he grew up. But as he reached standard 9th, he felt the pressure not by family or society but due to self-realization.

He would listen to his other classmates discussing career, joining coaching institutes for their choice of career that he is when he started feeling that he should also focus on studies.

There was immense pressure to join the business after school, but he Joined the B.Tech course to pursue graduation. This proved to be the first milestone of Sahil Seth's life journey. Here he came in contact with a crowd that was equally motivated. This widened his spectrum of knowledge. He came to know about UPSC examinations to join an elite group of civil servants. Sahil decided he would also appear in this examination to serve the country by joining the team of the most prestigious cadre of civil service officers.

Sahil Seth cleared the prelims round in the first attempt itself, solely by self-study but could not clear the mains examinations. Introspection about this failure made him decide to change his optional subjects for the mains examination. He chose Public Administration and cleared the mains examination in the second attempt just 3 months later, with sheer vigor and determination.

For Training and Induction, he went to Hyderabad (MCRHRD), and post-induction went to Faridabad NACIN (National Academy for Custom Indirect Taxes and Narcotics) for an extensive training related to customs and narcotics stream. During this training, he also attended 7 days learning program at Syracuse University, USA.

From his first posting in Ludhiana, he has held many responsible positions in various departments including the recent one as Deputy Commissioner Customs in one of the busiest ports of the country, Mumbai. He is excellent in multi-tasking; this is the reason that he is being able to take the position of Advisor in BRICS-CCI and Joint Secretary, IRS Association as well.

He is associated with many NGOs that work on the grass-root level for the betterment of society. Social causes related to the environment and underprivileged children & youth are particularly close to his heart.

Sahil loves to teach and guide underprivileged children with bright and sharp minds. He says "There is no dearth of talent in our country, these children only need little push and guidance. Together we can create a society where no-one feels left out. Nation-building is a collective responsibility." He believes in the concept of Each- One Teach-one and has helped many young boys and girls to realize their dreams of making a bright future.