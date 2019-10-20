Dennis Quaid is all ready to be a married man! The 65-year-old actor recently popped the question to his young girlfriend Laura Savoie, as confirmed by a report on Us Weekly. It was only earlier this week that the Parent Trap actor and Savoie, a PhD student at the University of Texas, were spotted enjoying a playful vacation in Hawaii on Friday, October 18, where the couple also went paddleboarding on Waikiki Beach.

The actor's new romance, which the couple confirmed just five months ago, comes on the heels of his finalizing his third divorce in August 2018. The duo was first pictured in May this year before they flew off to enjoy a romantic trip to Italy together over the summer.

Before he found the 26-year-old, Quaid famously dated French-Canadian model Santa Auzina, after splitting from his wife Kimberly Quaid. "We love to go to dinner. I love to go to dinner at Catch, that's our favourite restaurant. Love that place," he said about Auzina at the time.

"Or just make a special night where we're on the road. Go someplace and have her find a great restaurant that she really wants to go to. Or something like going to The Nutcracker with the kids. Whatever it is to get out." Dennis and Kimberly got married to each other in 2004 and called it quits on their relationship in 2016 with a joint statement issued to the public.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to end our 12-year marriage," the pair, who share two 8-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe, said. "The decision was made amicably and with mutual respect toward one another. We will always remain great friends and devoted partners in raising our children."

If the engagement news is to be believed, this will be Quaid's fourth marriage, for, in addition to Kimberly, the actor was also married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983 and Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001.