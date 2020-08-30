Dennis Kenney is a celebrity stylist, lifestyle expert, Television Personality, and entrepreneur who has gained fame over the years through his tremendous work in the television and fashion Industry. Born and raised in Boston, Kenney always had a hunger for success. He demonstrated this in his college days as an astounding hockey player but unfortunately encountered a knee injury that forced him to completely stop the sport and eventually realize his new passion for acting which he pursued at the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University. During his time as an actor and a teacher in drama and theatre arts, he started developing a passion for fashion and styling and after attending a Lacoste Fashion Show in New York he decided to take a leap of faith and dive into the fashion industry as a Career. He did not end there, for the big dreamers and high achievers, even the sky is not the limit. He decided to get into entrepreneurship, launching his amazing clothing line NONDK Apparel that has been sold in Bed Bath and Beyond and nationally online.

Dennis Kenney as one of the best fashion stylists in the industry has styled celebrities for major awards shows such as The Academy Awards, Tony's, and Met Gala. He has made appearances as a personality in Good Morning America, ABC's World News Now and regular fashion segments live from Rockefeller Centre for NBC New York. He is known for his work as the Grinch in the New York Press tour of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Dennis has been a fixture in the fashion industry interviewing big names in the industry such as Christian Siriano. He was the head wardrobe stylist of TLC and HGTV's season 10 of Trading Spaces and has made contributions on style advice for GMA.com. Dennis Kenney was recently featured in GQ for having the best street style looks for New York fashion week and is also a spokesperson for big brands in home décor such as Eclipse and Brookstone Curtains. He is a social media influencer in the fashion niche having over 70,000 loyal Instagram followers on his account @styledwithden who look up to him for fashion insights as he has proven to be an experienced and hardworking expert in the field.

Though a celebrity, he is living proof of what anyone can achieve with passion, determination, the willingness to go beyond your comfort zone, learn new things, gain new skills, and stepping out to make new connections. From hockey to acting, fashion and entrepreneurship, Dennis Kenney has amassed great achievements and that has made him famous for being the best at what he does. His creativity goes beyond the set boundaries and that is one of the many things that makes him stand out in the industry. Once asked about what he wishes someone told him when he started his journey he said '' Never follow your head or your heart, listen to your gut instead and do not burn bridges, you never know when you'll cross them again''. A piece of great advice from an accomplished celebrity fashion stylist.