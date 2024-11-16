Denmark vs Spain Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match Online in the US, UK and India

In an eagerly awaited match, Luis de la Fuente's Spain will face Denmark in a crucial UEFA Nations League showdown on Friday. The reigning Euro 2024 champions and defending Nations League titleholders have been placed in Group 4 of League A alongside Denmark, Serbia, and Switzerland.

After earning four points from their first two matches during the September international break, Spain is aware that a win on Friday will allow them to overtake their Scandinavian rivals in the standings. Denmark sits in second place in their group, trailing Spain by three points. However, after a strong start to the season, their momentum was halted by a 1-0 loss to Spain.

Spain Aim to Top Table

Denmark also couldn't manage a win in Switzerland, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw. The Swiss team controlled the game at home, dominating possession and creating more chances.

Despite these setbacks, Denmark is still favored to finish in second place, although any more mistakes could threaten their standing. Coach Brian Reimer, who took over on October 24, may make tactical changes to the team for this match.

This will be Reimer's first major game in charge. Denmark's campaign will wrap up with a final match against Serbia. Christian Eriksen is expected to feature after recovering from injury, and the attacking line will likely include Rasmus Højlund, Kasper Dolberg, and Yussuf Poulsen.

On the other hand, La Roja have only lost points in a goalless draw against Serbia. Luis de la Fuente has made some adjustments to his squad, including the surprise call-up of young Pau Cubarsí in place of the injured Pau Torres.

However, De la Fuente's preferred center-back pairing of Vivian and Paredes remains unchanged, though Cubarsí may get a chance to play in upcoming fixtures.

When and Where

The Denmark vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark, on Nov 15 at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (Nov 16).

How to Livestream

United States: The Denmark vs Spain UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Denmark vs Spain UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: No TV channels in the UK are showing the Denmark vs Spain UEFA Nations League match live. However, the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Denmark vs Spain UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.