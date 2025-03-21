Denmark vs Portugal Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal in the US, UK and India

Denmark and Portugal will battle for a place in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals when they meet at Parken on Thursday. The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League resumes with its first international break of the year. Thursday's fixtures will see four matches played simultaneously, including an exciting clash between Denmark and Portugal in Copenhagen.

Denmark secured a spot in the quarterfinals by finishing second in Group A4, just behind Spain. Under Brian Riemer's guidance, Denmark started strong with 2-0 wins over Switzerland and Serbia. However, their momentum slowed as they failed to win any of their last four matches. Despite this, two crucial draws ensured their progression to the Last Eight.

Tough Contest Ahead

Portugal dominated the group stage of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League, finishing unbeaten in the opening phase. Roberto Martinez's squad conceded at least one goal in every match except for a goalless draw against Scotland. However, with four wins and two draws, they comfortably secured the top position in Group A1.

The last time Denmark and Portugal faced off was in October 2015, when Joao Moutinho's lone goal sealed a 1-0 win for the Seleção.

Brian Riemer faces fresh injury setbacks as Denmark prepares to take on Portugal. Mads Roerslev and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have withdrawn from the squad, adding to the coach's selection challenges. Additionally, Peter Vindahl Jensen, Victor Kristiansen, Alexander Bah, Matt O'Riley, and Yussuf Poulsen are absent from this international break. However, Conrad Harder has received his first national team call-up.

Denmark will set up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Kasper Schmeichel in goal. Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, and Joakim Maehle will form the defense. Christian Norgaard, Morten Hjulmand, and Christian Eriksen will control midfield, while Rasmus Hojlund leads the attack, supported by Andreas Skov Olsen and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Unlike his Danish counterpart, Roberto Martinez has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Portugal's trip to Parken. However, he has made multiple squad adjustments for the first international break of 2025. Joao Cancelo, Tomas Araujo, Tiago Djalo, Otavio, Samu Costa, and Fabio Silva have been left out, while Goncalo Inacio, Ruben Dias, Ruben Neves, Goncalo Ramos, and Diogo Jota return. Geovany Quenda could also make his debut.

Portugal will set up a 4-3-3 formation , with Diogo Costa in goal. Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Antonio Silva, and Nuno Mendes will form the defense. In midfield, Neves and Vitinha will partner Bruno Fernandes. Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack, flanked by Rafael Leao and Pedro Neto.

When and Where

The Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Thursday, March 20, at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (March 21).

How to Livestream

United States: The Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: The Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match will eb aired live on Premier Sports. The Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.