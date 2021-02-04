In an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Denmark government has decided to develop a digital passport that will show whether people have been vaccinated against the deadly pandemic. Authorities in Denmark believe that the introduction of this advanced digital passport could help people to travel with ease.

Digital Passport to be Introduced Soon

Morten Boedskov, finance minister of Denmark, revealed that these digital passports will be introduced within three months.

"In three, four months, a digital corona passport will be ready for use in, for example, business travel. It is absolutely crucial for us to be able to restart Danish society so that companies can get back on track. Many Danish companies are global companies with the whole world as a market," said Boedskov.

Boedskov added that these new digital passports will be basically an extra passport people should carry during their journeys along with their physical passports. These digital passports can be saved in smartphones, and it will help travelers to show authorities in various places that they are vaccinated.

As a first step to implement this plan, a website will be opened by Danish health authorities, and in this portal, people can confirm whether their name is included in the official COVID-19 vaccination records maintained by the government.

"It will be the extra passport that you will be able to have on your mobile phone that documents that you have been vaccinated. We can be among the first in the world to have it and can show it to the rest of the world," added Boedskov, Associated Press reports.

Denmark Government All Set to Welcome the New Normal

In the initial months, these digital passports will be used only for travel purposes. Authorities in Denmark also added that these digital passports may be used for purposes other than travel to help reopen public life in the future.

According to the latest updates, there are more than 1,99,000 coronavirus positive cases in Denmark, and there are over 2,100 reported deaths.