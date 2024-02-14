Democrat Tom Suozzi Wins Against Mazi Pilip in House Special Election to Replace George Santos

Former Long Island Democratic Representative Tom Suozzi has emerged victorious in the closely monitored election to succeed expelled former Representative George Santos in New York's 3rd Congressional District, confirming his return to Washington, DC.

Suozzi, 61, outperformed his Republican opponent, 47-year-old Nassau County legislator Mazi Pilip in Tuesday's special House election, securing victory for the closely contested seat on a snowy day. With 93% of the votes counted, Suozzi led Pilip by a margin of 53.9% to 46.1%. "We won this race ... because we addressed the issues and we found a way to bind our divisions," Suozzi said to a huge crowd of supporters Tuesday night on Long Island.

Suozzi Heads to D.C.

"We know this race was fought amidst a closely-divided electorate, much like our whole country. This race was centered on immigration and the economy, much like the issues all across our country," he added.

Suozzi said that voters were weary of partisan conflicts, taking a swipe at former President Trump and his allies in Congress.

"Let's send a message to our friends running Congress these days: stop running around for Trump and start running the country," he said. "It's time to find common ground and start delivering for the people of the United States of America."

Suozzi's victory speech emphasized the importance of finding common ground. However, he faced interruptions at the beginning from pro-Palestinian protesters.

They accused him of supporting genocide due to his stance on Israel. Suozzi's supporters countered by chanting 'Suozzi' to drown out the protesters until they were eventually removed from the room.

Earlier in the night, Pilip delivered a brief speech thanking her supporters just after 10 am ET. She said that she had called to congratulate Suozzi on his victory.

"We are fighters, yes we lost, but it doesn't mean we're going to end here," Pilip said. She vowed to continue the fight to bring 'common sense government.'

Strong Signal to Republicans

The result is a positive indication for Democrats leading up to the November 2024 elections, as they aim to regain control of the House following a tumultuous Republican-led congressional term.

Suozzi's victory over Pilip further trims the Republican majority in the House, with Republicans holding 219 seats and Democrats having a total of 213 seats, including Suozzi.

This win may present challenges for the Republican agenda due to their slim majority. Once sworn in, House GOP can only afford to lose two votes to pass measures if all Democrats vote 'no.'

The expulsion of George Santos, who has been labeled a serial liar, from Congress after just 11 months in office, followed an ethics report revealing improper use of campaign contributions for Botox treatments, Hermes bags, OnlyFans, and cash withdrawals at a casino.

In a brief tweet on Tuesday night, Santos posted only, "-1."

Suozzi, who previously represented a large portion of the current district for six years, engaged in frequent disputes with Pilip during the campaign, particularly on topics such as abortion and border security.

In a final attempt to criticize his opponent on Sunday, Suozzi characterized Pilip as "George Santos 2.0."

However, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told reporters before the election results were announced on Tuesday that he believed the former lawmaker with a reputation for stretching the truth was a "complete non-factor" in the race.