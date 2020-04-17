British smoke show Demi Rose has often stunned fans with her insane beauty and curvaceous figure on social media. The young modelling sensation has recently taken the internet by storm with another eye-popping photo that has left everyone on social media spellbound.

While this isn't the first time Demi making headlines for her hot Instagram post, she has been one of the consistent and front runners among her other fellow models when it comes to doing so. She isn't shy showing off her Kim Kardashian-like hourglass figure on the internet and often does to wow her fans on her official Instagram handle.

Demi Rose sets fire on the internet with latest post

The 25-year-old model's latest Instagram update has created a huge buzz on the photo-sharing platform as she went topless making a scandalous statement for media coverage. Well, that's why Demi is one of the most famous faces in the modelling industry today. She knows how to grab the attention and steal the limelight. The sexy model has been treating her Instagram fans with hot and sexy photos, videos to entertain them through her official social media account. The hot diva has always shared sizzling photos on Instagram making fans go gaga.

Earlier this year, Demi went for a vacation to Thailand where she went nude for her photoshoots near an infinity pool. She shared the hot pictures on her official handle which later went viral on the internet. The photos grabbed millions of fans attention from across the world. Several fans commented on her photos admiring her curves and flawless skin.

While Demi dares to go naked on the internet she's quite secretive about her personal life. Reportedly, the diva had earlier dated famous rapper Tyga, who is also known to have been Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend. However, Tyga and Demi's relationship didn't last long and the duo went separate ways after a short period.

Check out more hot photos of sizzling Demi Rose here: