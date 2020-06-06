British bombshell Demi Rose often makes headlines with her sultry social media updates and once again she has proved that she's a stunner. The 25-year-old modelling sensation has left fans' hearts racing in a sexy black bodycon dress and denim jacket in her latest photo that she posted on her official Instagram handle wowing her fans. This isn't the first time Demi is creating a buzz on the internet for her smoking hot looks. She's one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram with a huge fan base of having more than 14.1 million followers.

The sensational eye-popping photograph has racked up nearly 500,000 likes and views within a short period since it was uploaded on the diva's official handle. In the picture, Demi is seen striking a sultry pose in front of the camera that has left fans craving for more. Several fans flooded the comments section with heart, love and kissing emojis to express their admiration for the diva and her post. Demi knows how to keep her fans on their toes. Her sultry photos and videos on social media platforms have attracted millions of fans. One of her loyal fans wrote, "Really love what you're doing babe❤️ keep posting"

According to her social media account, recently, Demi raised her voice against racism and joined the George Floyd killing protest for bringing him justice. She took to her Instagram account and penned a message for her followers that read, "Verified I stand for CHANGE! JUSTICE! ENDING RACISM! This has been going on for too long now. Together we are stronger. We are one race, the human race!" adding the hashtags #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and #BlackLivesMatter !!!! She further wrote, "May we all stand together. God bless you all. #2020vision #equality" ending the message with the strong fist and love emojis.

Check out the latest post of Demi Rose here: