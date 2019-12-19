Demi Rose is back with her scandalous look. Yes, the 24-year old glamour queen is seen wearing a black bikini top in which she flaunts her lower breasts. The diva is known for her tricks on how to keep her fans engaged by posting sultry photos on her official Instagram account.

In one of her latest social media posts, Demi was seen sporting a floral bikini while she stares at the mirror flaunting her hourglass curves. Along with the photo she teases her fans with the caption, "Mirror Mirror on the wall...who gonna love me the best of all."

Showering a ton of sexiness with her sultry pictures on the social media platform, the glamour model has become a talking point of the town. The model recently shared some of the sexiest photos of herself by a poolside in a hotel in Thailand, where she went vacationing.

Just like the Kardashians, Demi flaunted her hourglass figure in the naked photos that have sent her fans' pulses racing. The diva left nothing for her fans to imagine with the bikini top which revealed her eye-popping assets.

Meanwhile, her latest photo on Instagram gives a similar vibe. Demi sent her fans into a frenzy by flaunting her underboobs, dressed in a smoking-hot black crop top. The diva shared the post with a caption that meant she got her hair transformed by Inanch London, a salon having expertise in dealing with hairstyles. Demi's post on her official Instagram got above 1.4K likes within just two hours. many of the diva's followers started commenting on her new look.