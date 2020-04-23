Demi Rose, the British bombshell who has been making headlines for her curvaceous figure, is back with another hot Instagram update. She has often sent the hearts of her fans racing with sultry photos and videos through her official social media platforms. Demi is known for her stunning figure and also her blooming career in the modelling industry. She seems born to walk the ramp and is one of the most attractive models ruling the internet today.

Demi has shared a sexy photo on her official handle which has left fans wanting more. The photo in which Demi is seen wearing a netted bikini mostly revealing her flawless skin has caught the attention of millions of fans worldwide. Her latest update has already racked up over 400K likes and views on the photo-sharing platform.

This isn't the first time Demi is making heads turn in a hot thing bikini. She is one of the most followed modelling celebrities on the internet today with a huge fanbase. The recently turned 25-year-old British bombshell might not have been vocal about her private affairs but she loves to flaunt her beautiful body on the social media platforms.

Her beauty is simply insane and fans love her daring nature. Earlier, the hot British model had shared some eye-popping photos that went viral on the internet. The photos were clicked during her vacation in Thailand. In the scandalous photos, Demi was seen barely wearing anything. She went naked near an infinity pool.

With more than 13.5 million followers on her official Instagram handle, Demi is one of the most popular faces on social media who has been entertaining her fans since the day of her debut on this platform.

Check out some of the hottest and sizzling posts of the British modelling sensation here.