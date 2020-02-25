After staying away from Instagram for five days, which appeared like years to her fans, British bombshell Demi Rose posted a set of pictures, exuding the oomph factor wearing a plunging sports bra and tight shorts.

The pictures clicked at Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, has already received more than 500,000 likes and nearly 3,500 comments, withing hours of being uploaded on Demi's Instagram page. The buxom beauty captioned her post: "Loving being back here in LA "

Demi goes sporty in her latest post

A few days ago, the 24-year-old model had revealed about undergoing procedure for smile transformation. She wrote: "So excited to start my smile transformation with @doctorapa I've always dreamed of a perfect smile and I have put my trust in @doctorapa to bring it to life," on her Instagram page.

Donning a plunging black coloured sports bra that barely managed to keep her assets in place, Demi paired it with a distressed short denim jacket. Flaunting her bare toned mid-riff, Demi wore a pair of black coloured tight bike shorts that had mesh on its panels, giving a peek-a-boo of her glazed skin. The tights accentuated her well-rounded derrière and curvaceous hips.

Demi accessories her look with a pair of earrings and a gold ring. She wore a channel clutch with a gold chain. The bombshell kept her makeup minimal with trademark heavy mascara eyes, highlighter, peach coloured blush, and rose-coloured lipstick. She wore red nail colour on her nails. She kept her hair neatly tied in a high pony tail.

Fans react to the post

In the three pictures posted on her account, Demi gives a complete view of her profile. In the first picture, she appears to be playing with her hair, while in the second she walks off giving a perfect shot of her well-sculpted back, as she looks back sultrily into the camera. In the third one, Demi keeps it casual by posing with the right leg slightly crossed over her left one. The fans certainly missed her absence on social media. One commented, "miss you."

"You're the cutest ever," wrote another. "You look incredible! Keep it up senorita," commented a user. "What would you do if you were alone in a room with me???" questioned another. "The faces on the passers-by cracks me up!!! Ms Rose u are the definition of true beauty ❤️," wrote another fan.