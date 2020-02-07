British bombshell Demi Rose stuns fans with her gorgeous looks in latest Instagram post. The diva who is seen sporting a sexy black outfit matched with a pair of high-heeled fancy boots in her latest social media photo has set the internet on fire.

According to the photo, Demi is seen facing the camera lens while she gives a sexy pose tilting her butts out with a backdrop of rock mountain. The 24-year-old British model has sent hearts racing with her hot looks and sultry pictures that she has uploaded on her official Instagram handle.

Demi's latest photo has set the internet on fire

Demi, who is a competition to Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko, the curvaceous diva, has often made headlines for her modelling gigs. Her beauty and grace on camera are what her fans love about her the most. Demi's latest eye-popping photo has grabbed much attention which managed to rack up above 83.8K likes and views within a short time since it was uploaded on the social media platform.

Apart from her photos, the diva also keeps her fans updated about her day to day life events and activities. She recently shared a story on Instagram where she donned the schoolgirl look. Her photos from Thailand vacation took everyone by surprise lately.

In Thailand, the diva went nearly nude in front of an infinity pool to flaunt her perky derriere making fans go into a frenzy. Well, Demi Rose became famous soon after she stepped into the modelling world, however, her relationship with the famous rapper Tyga, the ex-boyfriend of the famous Kylie Jenner grabbed her millions of fans on social media.

The two dated for quite some time but their relationship didn't last long enough. Meanwhile, Demi's latest post has received much love and support from her 12.8 million fans proving that she is one of the top models ruling the industry today.