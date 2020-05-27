British bombshell Demi Rose has left little to the imagination with a sultry Instagram update lately. According to her official Instagram handle, the diva is seen sporting barely anything in the hot picture that has left her 14 million followers surprised. Her latest update has grabbed much attention on the photo-sharing platform.

Demi's Instagram post has set the internet on fire, racking up more than 461,000 likes and views. Several fans took to their official social media handles to share their feelings for the diva. More than 3,000 people bombarded the diva's social media account with comments.

In the photo, the British diva is seen holding her cute pet dog even as she flaunted her massive cleavage. She wore a white-coloured sun hat and put on light makeup to complete her smoking hot look for the click. Demi's curvaceous figure often makes fans go gaga on the internet. The sexy modelling sensation loves flaunting her assets and perky derriere on social media. Apart from posting hot and sexy photos, videos on social media, Demi loves to share her day to day life activities and diet with her fans.

This isn't the first time Demi is making headlines for her smoking hot looks. Earlier, Demi's Thailand photos on social media had taken the internet by storm. Her naked photos clicked near an infinity pool at a resort went viral on the internet. In the steamy pictures, Demi flaunted her bareback and curvaceous figure on camera leaving fans wanting more.

In another recent Instagram update, Demi was seen wearing a sexy crop top paired with a thong bikini. The daring model flaunted her underboobs to captivate her fans on social media. The diva is a stunner and she leaves no stone unturned when it comes to attracting her fans' attention with sultry posts. Check out Demi Rose's Thailand pictures that left fans drooling on social media lately.