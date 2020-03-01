British bombshell Demi Rose is back with another eye-popping picture on her official Instagram handle. The diva, who is known for her curvaceous figure, has made heads turn in her latest revealing outfit on the social media platform. Rose is seen wearing a light blue off-shoulder dress looking like a sexy barbie doll and leaving little to one's imagination.

Popular for here Kim Kardashian-like hourglass figure, Rose has taken the internet by storm. She isn't shy of showing off her figure and assets on social media. She often shares hot photos and videos to wow her fans. She has made a huge fan base with her sultry posts on her Instagram and she seems to be unstoppable when it comes to making fans go into a frenzy.

The Instagram hottie has recently gone through a smile transformation process, which she revealed through a post on her official social media account. She wrote: "So excited to start my smile transformation with @doctorapa I've always dreamed of a perfect smile and I have put my trust in @doctorapa to bring it to life". Fans told Rose that she is already perfect and need not go through such procedures.

Apart from making headlines for her hot and sexy content, Rose is known for her outstanding work in the modelling industry. She rose to fame after she started dating famous rapper Tyga, the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner. Rose's popularity on social media for showing off her figure grew after her break-up with Tyga.

Rose made headlines for her nude photos on the social media platform. Her Thailand vacation photos garnered much attention from fans worldwide. In the hot pictures, she was seen posing without clothes before the camera. The pictures went viral and fans thought she looked like a goddess.