British bombshell Demi Rose turned 25 on March 27. She celebrated her birthday by sharing an eye-popping photo which has left fans stunned on Instagram. In the post, Demi is seen scandalously covering her assets with her hand while striking a sultry pose. She looks stunning as ever in the photo wearing a leopard print thong bikini swimsuit. She captioned the photo: "Happy birthday to me! And I'd like to say a big f**k you to Corona!! Thank you for all the support. I love you guys, always. 25. ."

The diva is famous for her hourglass figure like the Kardashians. She is one of the most popular model celebrities on Instagram who has a whopping 13.6 million followers. She is known for her beauty and is an exceptional model in the industry today.

From donning a thong bikini to making people's heads turn in hot and sexy outfits, Demi rocks in almost every outfit that she puts on during her ramp walk. She can make one sweat with just her sultry gaze. She isn't shy of showing off her figure and often goes nude or topless on social media making fans go gaga.

Demi shot into the limelight after she broke up with the famous rapper Tyga. According to reports, Demi had dated Tyga, who is known to be the ex-boyfriend of business tycoon cum model Kylie Jenner for a very short period. While she was a successful model then, she became more famous when linked with Tyga.

Demi recently shared another hot update on her official Instagram handle leaving fans awestruck by her beauty and hotness. The photo saw her go semi-nude without a top. It garnered over 700K likes and views on the photo-sharing platform.

Check out the picture here: