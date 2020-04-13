British smoke show Demi Rose is a stunner. The diva has proved that she can make heads turn in any outfit with her killer looks. The hot model has shared a sultry picture in which she flaunts her perky derriere. The photo grabbed much attention from her Instagram fans, racking up over 400K likes and views within a short period. Unlike every other picture on her official social media handle, this particular picture made fans go gaga. Her beautiful smile captivated millions of fans on the photo-sharing platform.

This isn't the first time Demi is mesmerizing her social media fans. She has won millions of hearts with her hot and sexy hourglass figure. She is often called the British Kardashian for her curvaceous body. She is also compared to Russian modelling sensation Anastasiya Kvitko, who also has a hot curvaceous figure just like Demi.

The British bombshell recently celebrated her 25th birthday. Demi took to her official account and wrote, "Happy birthday to me! And I'd like to say a big fuck you to Corona!! Thank you for all the support. I love you guys, always. 25," and ended the message with a fire emoji.

In her latest Instagram update, Demi is seen sporting a sexy barely-there thong bikini which has left everyone stunned. Demi's latest update on her official social media handle has grabbed several comments. One of her Instagram fans took to his account to admire the diva's gorgeousness and her killer smile. Many of Demi's social media posts have grabbed eyeballs from all over the world. The diva is one of the most followed modelling sensations on Instagram and has a whopping 13.8 million followers on the social media platform.

Check out Demi's latest photo here: