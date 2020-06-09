British bombshell Demi Rose has stunned social media users with her latest sultry Instagram photo. The 24-year-old modelling sensation has left little to the imagination of her online fans by slipping into a sexy golden bikini designed with ornaments on her official Instagram account. Demi has often taken the internet by storm with sexy photos and videos that leave fans drooling. Her latest Instagram update isn't unlike them all. The sizzling photo of the diva has managed to garner the attention of millions of fans. The picture has racked up almost 500,000 likes and views on the photo-sharing platform.

It seems Demi has been born to entertain her followers. The diva has made a mark with her modelling career since the day she made her debut in the industry. Her sizzling modelling photoshoots on Instagram have created a huge fan base for the British modelling sensation. With more than 14.1 million followers on the social media platform, Demi is one of the most popular faces on Instagram. She became sensational after her break-up with the famous rapper Tyga, who had earlier dated business tycoon and model Kylie Jenner.

Although Demi's relationship didn't last long, it helped her steal the limelight from her fellow models. Several fans bombarded Demi's Instagram account with messages admiring her curvaceous figure and flawless beauty. She loves flaunting her assets and perky derriere on the internet often making fans go gaga. She isn't shy of sharing naked topless photos on her official social media accounts to attract her online audience. She is a stunner and unstoppable when it comes to making heads turn with sexy photos online.

Check out Demi Rose Mawby's latest post that has set fire on the internet: