Demi Rose is back with her scandalous seductive look. The diva looks like a barbie doll in her latest metallic bikini photo, which she has shared through her Instagram account. The British born model is no lesser than the famous Kardashian-Jenners. The diva is known for her sexy hourglass figure and her good looks.

After having shared eye-popping fully nude photos on her social media lately, the diva is once again in the limelight for her unconventional style. In the latest post on her official Instagram, Demi Rose is seen sporting a minuscule metallic bikini while giving a seductive expression. The 24-year-old at such a young age is stealing the hearts of millions through her modelling assignments.

Rose flaunts her buxom bust

In the photo, Demi flaunts her buxom bust to her 1.5 million Instagram followers, while she stares at the camera lens arching her body to one side. Recently, the British model wore a dangerously low-cut ensemble flaunting her ample cleavage in the black scandalous crop top leaving nothing for her fans to imagine.

If we talk about Demi Rose's projects, modelling assignments or photoshoots, she is always occupied. Sometimes people might even wonder whether good looks are important for survival. But, in Demi's case good looks does matter a lot, the diva's popularity sells for her hot figure and beauty. Her barbie like face surely raises the temperature.

Demi Rose looks like a barbie

In another Instagram post, Demi is seen wearing a yellow bikini in which she looks just like a barbie. Demi recently shared some pictures from her Thailand vacation on Instagram that created a lot of buzz.

The photos beside an infinity pool in which she went fully naked have made her fans go crazy. This is not the first time Demi Rose posting eye-popping photos on social media. This diva is known to always have been bold and beautiful when it comes to sporting unconventional styles.