British model Demi Rose has once again made heads turn with one of the sexiest photos on her official Instagram account. The diva has shared an eye-popping topless picture of herself on the social media platform making fans go gaga over her hot figure.

The model, who is known for her Kim Kardashian like hourglass figure loves to flaunt her curvaceous body and her latest Instagram update is no less a proof. Demi Rose's topless photo has grabbed much attention on the photo-sharing platform by racking up above 500K likes and views within a short time since the photo has been uploaded.

Demi set fire on the internet

Well, Demi is just a stunner when it comes to flaunting her assets. She isn't shy of showing off her curves online and often takes off her clothes on social media to seductively glamourise her own personality. Demi recently turned 25 and is now one of the most followed models on Instagram with more than 13.8 million followers. The diva has been a front-runner when it comes to garnering attention on social media. Every picture of Demi's has managed to rack up millions of views and likes. Fans love her style and especially her photos in sexy bikini outfits.

While Demi made a mark with her presence in social media ever since she made her debut on Instagram and other platforms, she became a popular figure only after being linked with Kylie Jenner ex-boyfriend and famous rapper Tyga. Demi and Tyga were in a short-term relationship. Later, they went on to live their lives separately. Demi in an interview with a leading media organization earlier disclosed about her eating disorder when she was a teenager.

However, she is now one of the most successful models in the industry. The young modelling sensation has won millions of hearts from all over the world with her sexy looks and it seems she's been born to walk the ramp with glamorous outfits.