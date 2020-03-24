British bombshell Demi Rose has once again taken the internet by storm with a sultry photo. The diva, who is known for her curvaceous hourglass figure like the Kardashians, is making heads turn with her hot and sexy Instagram updates wowing her fans on social media platforms. In the new photo, Demi flaunts her flawless skin in a black T-shirt while she strikes a hot pose. The picture has garnered much attention on her official social media account with more than 205K likes and views on the photo-sharing platform.

Demi doesn't need any introduction when it comes to walking down the ramp. During her self-quarantine period, the diva has been entertaining her fans from indoors. She has been sharing loads of sexy updates leaving fans wanting more. While Demi stuns in swimwear and hot bikinis, her wardrobe is not confined to only these outfits. She is a stunner and has proved it with her sultry Instagram photos. Every update on Demi's Instagram account grabs millions of eyeballs.

Her latest Instagram update has created a buzz for its simplicity. While Demi is often seen going topless and flaunting her massive cleavage, this post on her social media handle shows her innocent side. She looks stunning without much makeup and flaunting her skin.

Demi recently shared a photo that created a buzz among her social media audience. Amid the coronavirus crisis, Demi was seen sporting a tiny blue string bikini bottom leaving her assets uncovered while she swung above a pool. The Birmingham beauty dangled her legs in the pool while she flaunted her curvy figure. Demi has a whopping 13.6 million followers on Instagram.

Check out the latest eye-popping photo here: