Demi Moore and her whole family are going to be sitting down for an in-depth family discussion on Jada Pinkett Smith's show, Red Table Talk. The Striptease actress will be joined by her children with ex-husband Bruce Willis, i.e. Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, on Monday's episode of the Facebook Watch show.



In a short trailer released to give a glimpse of what goes on in the episode, Jada, who co-hosts the show with her daughter Willow and mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones, is seen talking to Tallulah about the time Moore was going through a relapse, and what scared her the most then.

Moore has vastly covered the topic of her sobriety slip in her new book titled Inside Out. "It's like the sun went down and like, a monster came," Tallulah says in the video of the time when her mom would drink.

"I remember there's just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking. Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn't sober." Rumer adds, "It was just jarring."

"It was very weird, and there were moments where it would get angry," Tallulah continues. "I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with."

The new episode with Moore and her children will also focus on the difficulties of their mother-daughter relationship, the Ghost actress' life-threatening addiction and the reason behind the whole family not speaking to each other for three whole years.

In her new memoir, Moore admitted that she went through a difficult time for years as she struggled both mentally and physically after her divorce with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, and it hampered Moore's relationship with her children.

But the 56-year-old actress has overcome all of that and more, by now. Her daughter Scout even said in an interview that she's extremely proud of her mother for "doing the internal work that she didn't have the time to do, for a long time, because she was just in survival mode."

"We grow up thinking that our parents are these immovable gods of Olympus," Moore's daughter Rumer admitted. "Obviously, as we grow older, we start to realize how much our parents are just people."