American singer Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Austin Wilson, who had recently made their relationship official, are making waves for their chemistry. The two love birds have shared a photo in which both are seen wearing as skimpy clothes as on the beach making fans go crazy. Their steamy almost-nude photo has taken the internet by storm.

In the photo that has gone viral, Lovato is seen posing holding a rose while her boyfriend Wilson hugs her from behind feeling her assets. He also flaunts his impressive tattoo that exists all over his body as seen in the Instagram photo. He shared the image on his Instagram account with the caption, "My girlfriend is hot AF."

The Echame la Culpa singer in a black lace bra in the photo looks stunning. Earlier this week, Lovato also got herself a new tattoo on her neck which says, 'Survivor'. Before meeting Wilson, she was dating Wilmer Valderrama.

Lovato, who is known to have been a drug addict, was last year hospitalized following alleged heroine overdose. The Sorry Not Sorry singer was reportedly struggling with her addiction for a long time, but she kept on fighting until she became clean.

Lovato has been quite vocal about body shaming. Earlier, the singer was unhappy about her body, but later she started posting her real image on social media.

She even shared a message on her social media account which read, "I wanted to show people that you can go from having body image issues your whole life to feeling comfortable enough to show your body to the whole world."

Lovato condemns body shaming and stated that one must feel happy about what they look like and accept themselves the way they are.