At the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit, the 27-year-old singer, Demi Lovato, was seen giving advice to the attendees and sharing her thoughts on her new upcoming music and social media bullying. The event was held at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California and there were more than 1000 young attendees who participated in the summit. The "Echame la Culpa" singer admitted to having changed quite a bit over the past five years while speaking to the crowd at the summit.

The singer explained how she has gone through a lot in her life and was also nervous while she was giving this talk. She says, "I wish that I would have known that it is best to live your life without hiding anything. I spent so many years trying to put on the role model front rather than being true to myself and being me."

She goes on to explain how she did not get inked because she was afraid and how important it is to be true to oneself. "It's just better to be yourself, so if you want to dye your hair purple, dye your hair purple. If you want to love someone of the same sex, love someone of the same sex. Just be yourself," she advised the attendees. Lovato went on to reveal that she is taking some time to release new music and does not want to rush into things. According to Just Jared, she will release her new music "in due time".

The singer also addressed how she personally feels about social media bullying and says that she is a sensitive person and continued to explain, "When someone says something mean on the Internet or makes fun of me, I have a pretty good sense of humor, but if it's something I have experience with, it can be really hurtful." The singer also spoke about how she draws inspiration from her mother and it is her mother who has had an impact in her life. "We've gotten really close over the past couple of months. And her strength just continues to inspire me every single day," Lovato says when speaking about her mother.