Singer-actor Demi Lovato on Sunday slayed at the Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens in Florida grabbing the whole world's attention. She sang the national anthem in her soulful and powerful voice that left everyone stunned. This moment for Lovato was a dream come true. The 27-year-old singer, a few years back in an interview, had said that she wished to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl. Well, this was her moment and she nailed it.

She completed the anthem under two minutes and soon after she went off the stadium she was asked by the media how she felt like performing her dream gig. Lovato said she just blacked out as she was super excited before the performance. She had earlier tweeted through her official account her desire to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl, which actually came true on Sunday.

Lovato stunned in the outfit she wore during her Super Bowl performance. She was seen in a white jumpsuit with wide leg pants by Sergio Hudson in which she looked stunningly beautiful. She looked like an angel while she performed at the Super Bowl 54 opening ceremony.

Lovato has been away from the spotlight for quite sometime until the Grammy Awards last week. She has not performed for a year and a half.

Apart from the national anthem, Lovato also sang the song, The Star-Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl 54.

Stars like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira also showed their magic during the Super Bowl halftime show.