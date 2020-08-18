Delta Air Lines Inc mentioned on Tuesday that it has partnered with the CVS Health Corp for using the rapid-response nasal-swab for detecting the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 among its flight crew.

The airline said the CVS Health Return Ready tests, used for workplaces and college campuses, are being overseen by a CVS clinician at Delta hub crew lounges and take less than 15 minutes to diagnose.

COVID-19 and Delta Air Lines

Delta had previously partnered with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics Inc to test employees for active COVID-19 and antibodies.

The deadly virus outbreak is currently spreading like wildfire and has infected more than 21.9 million people in over 170 nations. The US is the worst affected country due to the virus followed by Brazil and India.

