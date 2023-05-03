Delta Financial Group Shares What Australian Retirees Need To Know About Making Their Money Last

As Australians approach retirement, they are faced with many uncertainties, causing concerns and anxiety about the future. One significant uncertainty is determining how to make their money last throughout their retirement years. This challenge can be particularly daunting, given the potential for unexpected expenses, fluctuating markets, and the ever-present risk of outliving one's savings. Retirees need to ensure that they have a well-structured plan in place to maintain their financial well-being and security, allowing them to enjoy their golden years with peace of mind.

To help retirees make informed decisions and effectively manage their retirement finances, Delta Financial Group recommends that they consider implementing retirement income strategies. These strategies are designed to help retirees achieve a steady and reliable income stream, sustaining their lifestyles and covering essential expenses. By carefully evaluating options such as annuities, dividend-producing investments, and systematic withdrawal plans, retirees can develop a comprehensive approach to managing their assets in retirement. Engaging a qualified financial advisor can provide valuable guidance in tailoring these strategies to an individual's unique needs, ensuring long-term financial stability and a comfortable retirement.

Annuities

Annuities are financial products that guarantee regular payments to the annuitant for a specified period or for the rest of their life. According to Mike Sikar, the principal financial advisor of Delta Financial Group, annuities provide an excellent way to manage longevity risk, which is the risk of outliving your retirement savings.

Systematic Withdrawal Plan

This strategy involves withdrawing a fixed amount from your retirement savings at regular intervals, such as monthly or quarterly. SWP provides retirees flexibility, as they can adjust the withdrawal amount to match their expenses and investment returns.

Total return approach

Some retirees prefer to invest their retirement savings and generate income through dividends, capital gains, and interest payments. This strategy is known as the total return approach. While it provides retirees with potentially higher returns, it also carries higher risks and requires a more hands-on approach to managing their investments.

Balanced strategies

Retirees can also consider a combination of these strategies to achieve a balance between guaranteed income and investment returns. It's essential to understand the pros and cons of each method and how they align with financial goals and preferences for risk tolerance.

Consulting a financial advisor

As Australians approach retirement, consulting with a financial advisor to develop a retirement income strategy that suits their unique needs is crucial. A financial advisor can help evaluate what's needed for a financially free retirement, identify suitable retirement income strategies, and manage investments to make it last.

In conclusion, retirement income strategies can help retirees achieve a steady and reliable income stream to sustain their lifestyles. Annuities, systematic withdrawal plans, total return approach, or a combination of these strategies can be suitable depending on your unique needs and circumstances. It's essential to consult with a financial advisor to develop a retirement income strategy that would work best, with all things considered.