The elderly form one of the most vulnerable groups affected severely by the COVID-19 pandemic. A vast number of casualties have been reported among older adults. Timely identification of symptoms can protect them from adverse outcomes. Now, scientists from King's College London have found that delirium—a state of severe confusion—is an important symptom of the novel coronavirus infection in frail, older people.

According to the study, hospitalized older adults who were classified as frail were at an increased likeliness of having delirium as one of their symptoms in comparison to those the same age who were not considered frail. Older, frailer people are at greater risk from COVID-19 than those who are fitter, and our results show that delirium is a key symptom in this group, said, Dr Rose Penfold, co-aauthor of the study, in a statement.

For the study, the authors analyzed data collected from two groups of older adults aged 65 or above, between March and May. 322 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 formed the first group. The second group was constituted by 535 users of the COVID Symptom Study, who had also reported testing positive for the disease.

The frailty among the hospitalized patients was measured through the Clinical Frailty Scale (CFS) test that was administered by a doctor. The users of the app were required to answer a short questionnaire regarding their health, which could be compared to the CFS.

A third of app users experiencing delirium did not report suffering the 'classic' COVID-19 symptoms of cough and fever, while delirium was the only symptom for around one in five (18.9%) of hospitalised patients.

This is the first study showing that delirium is a likely symptom of COVID-19 in frail older adults, although the precise biological connection between the two conditions still needs to be understood. The findings also highlight the need for systematic assessment of frailty for older people, along with awareness and screening for delirium for this vulnerable population in hospitals, care homes and the community.

Dr Rose Penfold from King's College London said: "Older, frailer people are at greater risk from COVID-19 than those who are fitter, and our results show that delirium is a key symptom in this group. Doctors and carers should watch out for any changes in mental state in elderly people, such as confusion or strange behaviour, and be alert to the fact that this could be an early sign of coronavirus infection."

Dr Claire Steves from King's College London said: "The past six months have shown us that COVID-19 can spread catastrophically through care homes. Knowing that delirium is a symptom in frail, elderly people will help families and carers spot the signs earlier of COVID-19 and act appropriately and put in place infection control measures such as isolation, increased hygiene and personal protective equipment to protect this highly vulnerable group."

Professor Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London and COVID Symptom Study lead, said: "In April we upgraded the COVID Symptom Study app to allow users to log health reports on behalf of friends and family who aren't able to access the app. This significantly increased the number of older people in the study, providing vital insights. We're hugely grateful to all our users and urge everyone to download the app and log their health and that of their loved ones on a daily basis as we move towards the winter months."

