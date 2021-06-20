Delhi-based businessman Rohit Khosla wins everyone's heart as his company New Delhi Medical Centre (NDMC) conducts Covid-19 Vaccination Drive in Delhi/NCR

Entrepreneurs from different walks of life have lately shifted their focus from generating business revenues to deep-diving into the existing problems of society. With the disruption done by the COVID-19 pandemic, many business minds have brought a change in the country through various initiatives. Considering social work an integral part, entrepreneur Rohit Khosla is inspiring every ambitious businessman with his incredible contribution to society. The young and visionary man needs no introduction. His qualifications and understanding of the business speak volumes.

For the last two months, India has been gripped by the second wave of coronavirus. With more than 400,000 positive cases a day all over the country, people struggled to get hospital beds and oxygen concentrators. Amidst this crisis, Rohit Khosla's venture, New Delhi Medical Centre (NDMC) came to the aid of the country's citizens. Earlier his company initiated conducting free COVID-19 RT-PCR tests and blood tests across Delhi/NCR region. The testing done at the centre was approved by NABL and ICMR. "We began with the process only after taking approvals from concerned medical authorities", said Mr Khosla.

Apart from conducting free COVID-19 tests, the young entrepreneur recently got a green signal to carry the vaccination drive through his company. In other words, NDMC will conduct vaccinations, and it is the first approval any private lab or diagnostic centre has got till now. The centre will carry out vaccinations in seven localities in West Delhi, South Delhi and Gurugram. While speaking about this courageous deed, he said, "This is the time we must be each other's strength. Nothing is more powerful than the united efforts of humankind."

To begin with the vaccination facilities across Delhi, there will be various drive-through vaccinations happening. For now, two vaccines are said to be available – Covishield and Sputnik V. Looking at the number of positive cases in the country, Mr. Khosla urges people to book vaccination slots as and when they are made available. "Right now, we all must focus to be vaccinated as early as possible. It is the most important thing one can do to flatten the curve of the deadly virus in the country", he commented.

Rohit Khosla, who is widely known for his sharp business mind, has undeniably wooed everyone with his philanthropic work. Having pursued his MBA from Oxford University, the talented man has also done various certification programs in different fields of business from Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School and London School of Economics. To learn the practical concepts of business post his studies, the entrepreneur contributed to his family business R.K International Group before initiating businesses of his own. Apart from making people understand how to make money, he has also taught everyone how to be a better human at heart.