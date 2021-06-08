Delhi-based Ajay Singh Tanwar is one of the richest entrepreneurs living a life full of magnificence

There has been a seamless transition of social media in the last few years. While many thought of it as a medium to only interact with near and dear ones, social media has become a platform to rake in a lot of moolah. Looking at the current trends, many young minds are creating content for their audience and garnering great reception. Ajay Singh Tanwar, one of the youngest and opulent entrepreneurs is living the life of his dreams. The Delhi-based guy who was born in a wealthy family grew up in a business environment.

Besides acing his game as a top-notch business mind, Ajay has also learnt the fundamentals of social media. His Instagram feed is a pure reflection of the lavish lifestyle that he lives today. Think of any expensive brand, and this young lad has all of it. Being a true fan of the global fashion labels, Ajay has got some of the most valuable brands in his wardrobe including Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Stefano Ricci, and many more. Along with it, his extravagant collection of watches rightly proves that he loves to live his life like a celebrity.

Speaking about living his life like a king-size, Ajay said, "We have only one life. If we set boundaries, then we are restricting ourselves. I believe to live every day as the last day of my life. The amount of effort I put in my work is maximum, and the luxuries I own are the rewards for the work I do." To name a few of the costliest watch brands worn by him are Audemars Piguet, Rolex, Piaget, Breitling, Hublot, and Bulgari. At an age when people are busy figuring out their careers, this young guy has understood the hotel business run by his family and has actively involved in it to take the legacy forward.

The life that he lives is no less than a dream for many people. But despite having so much wealth, Ajay has always remained grounded. Imbibing the act of giving, he has always stood for the people and has led various initiatives. What a majority of the people see on his social media is the plush fashion brands and automobiles that he owns. However, in real life, Ajay Singh Tanwar has been a hero for many people. Even during the COVID-19 crisis, the entrepreneur went his way out to help those in need. Last month, the young lad and family donated a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs when India was severely impacted by the second wave of the pandemic. His streak of doing good deeds remains the same, and that has indeed helped him achieve the best things in life.