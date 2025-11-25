Defeating Disability;How A Bed-Ridden Boy Transformed Into People's Mantratherapist

Looking at the sprawling bungalow of Ashokbhai Himmatlal Shah in Ahmedabad, one would assume that fortune had favored him in every way. A successful garment businessman, his home overflowed with wealth and prosperity. His wife, Pratimaben, shared his joy, and on February 8, 1977, their happiness knew no bounds as they welcomed their son, Pritesh (now respected as Omguru).

Born into affluence, Omguru's early years were filled with love, laughter, and limitless possibilities. But fate had other plans. At the tender age of 11, tragedy struck the bright and energetic boy was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an affliction so rare that it affects only one in several lakhs.

The once-happy home was soon engulfed in sorrow. As his condition deteriorated, the family spared no effort, spending crores on treatments and consulting top doctors worldwide. Yet, medicine failed where fate had already spoken. Eventually, his parents had to accept the cruel reality: their son would never recover.

His world shrank to the four corners of his bed. His body, once full of life, now lay paralyzed. He couldn't move, eat, or even take care of himself. Pain and helplessness became his constant companions. Each day felt like an eternity, and as suffering became unbearable, the only prayer on his lips was for an end an escape from this misery.

For two years, he remained trapped in despair, but then, a new dawn arrived.

The Turning Point

One day, like a divine intervention, Jain Acharya Gurudev Mitranand Surishwarji Maharaj entered his life. With his wisdom, he gifted Omguru something far more powerful than medicine a purpose.

"No human is perfect," said the Guru. "Some are intellectually disabled, some physically. But dwelling on what you lack is futile. The wise focus on what they have and make the most of it."

That moment became a turning point. The words struck a chord deep within Omguru's soul. He embraced his pain instead of fighting it and unlocked a power far greater than physical ability the strength of the mind.

The Rise of a Scholar

Defying all odds, the boy once confined to bed went on to complete his graduation in commerce from LJ College in Ahmedabad. But he didn't stop there. With sheer determination, he cracked the UPSC mains examination, qualifying to become an IAS officer despite his 80% disability a feat few could ever dream of.

His thirst for knowledge led him deep into the realms of Jain scriptures. He mastered Jain Dharmashastra, Jain Mantrashastra, and Jain Muhurtshastra, becoming a scholar par excellence. His journey then took him to Haridwar, where he trained under Pandit Devdutt Shastri, studying Jyotish Shastra, Vastu Shastra, and other sacred sciences.

But the deeper he delved into knowledge, the more he realized that his purpose lay beyond personal achievements.

A Life Dedicated to Healing

Omguru chose to renounce worldly aspirations, dedicating his life to the service of the suffering. He established the Omkar Sampradaya, a spiritual and social organization committed to healing the needy through Mantrashastra. His unique approach blended ancient wisdom with divine energy, transforming lives.

And most remarkably, he refused to charge a single paisa for his services. His mission was pure to heal, not to profit.

The Music Within

If this wasn't extraordinary enough, he achieved yet another impossible feat. With no prior training in music, Omguru began composing songs and religious hymns. He also penned poems and ghazals, gaining widespread recognition through multiple publications.

The man whose body had betrayed him now had a voice that resonated across the world.

Beyond Blood Ties

Today, despite his physical limitations, Omguru's accomplishments dwarf his stature. His immediate family his parents and two younger brothers, Kinjal and Mihir remain his pillars of love and support. But beyond them, his true family is the world itself.

Over one lakh followers across the globe seek his guidance, arriving in despair and leaving with renewed hope. Their smiles are his greatest reward his true guru dakshina.

A Living Testament to Mind Power

Mahatma Gandhi once said, "My life is my message." The same holds true for Omguru. His journey is a testament to the limitless power of the human mind the power to transform suffering into strength, disability into ability, and despair into divine purpose.

In today's world, where seminars and workshops on 'Mind Power' charge hefty fees, Omguru is a living example of its true potential. His life is not just a story of survival; it is an extraordinary blueprint for triumph.

He is not just an inspiration; he is a miracle in motion