The governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike stated on Thursday that defeating the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak is very much important to host a safe and secure Tokyo 2020 Olympics. But she also mentioned that it is still too early for the discussion of the timing for the decision on whether the Games will take place on schedule or not.

The breadth and scale of the spreading coronavirus around the world have forced the cancellation of numerous sporting events, raising concerns about whether the Olympics will be able to open on July 24 as planned.

COVID-19 disruption

Koike said that she's currently not thinking about cancelling the Olympics or holding them without spectators, two options that have been raised, and added that she's in close contact with the International Olympic Committee and central government about the situation.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 8,000 people and infecting around 218,000 people globally. The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, China has brought upon major distress in the world economy.

(With agency inputs)