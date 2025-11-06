DECTA Goes Global: Fintech Fast Track Program Launch in Asia at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025

Singapore Global payments leader DECTA plans to make the Asia-Pacific region its next frontier following the official launch of its highly successful Fintech Fast Track program at the upcoming Singapore FinTech Festival 2025.

The Asia Pacific launch marks the expansion of a program established only in Europe to provide fintech innovators across APAC with access to advanced payment infrastructure and strategic support like never before.

The Singapore FinTech Festival 2025 will take place from 12 to 14 November 2025 and is one of the largest fintech events in the world. It brings together regulators, policymakers, financial institutions, investors and technology innovators to shape the future of digital finance through collaborative networking and discussions. DECTA will use its exhibition space and participation to address both emerging fintechs and established players eager to understand how seamless compliance efforts and international scale card issuing and acquiring capabilities can bring their innovations to market faster.

"Fintech Fast Track has already provided these tools to innovative startups in Europe, helping them accelerate payment products to market with fewer barriers," said Gabriel Stefanak, Payment Expert at DECTA. "Bringing this program to Asia-Pacific puts us in a position to champion a new generation of fintechs while creating meaningful partnerships in one of the most transformative financial ecosystems worldwide."

The DECTA Fintech Fast Track program champions a select group of card issuers and acquirers with expedited access to DECTA's exclusive payment infrastructure, all with zero set-up costs, monthly reductions and up to €100K implementation value. Participants receive integration support, expert guidance on compliance and operational needs, and access to DECTA's global partner network for networking opportunities. Thus, it's the perfect program for ambitious fintechs looking to launch or scale from the ground up with all the right connections and reduced expenses to achieve faster time-to-market and competitive position in this rapidly evolving space.

Get more information and apply here: https://www.decta.com/company/fintech-fast-track

Welcoming remarks will start the event, followed by keynote speeches and panel discussions featuring central bank representatives, payment professionals, fintech founders and other major players driving fintech innovation across borders. The forum, co-organized with the Central and Eastern European Chamber of Commerce with European innovation agencies, embassies and trade partners, will culminate with a leisurely extended networking experience where like-minded leaders can come together at last.

"We believe that great fintech innovation happens through collaboration," said Gabriel Stefanak, Payment Expert at DECTA. "This forum serves as a bridge between the European and Asian ecosystems for new partnerships to blossom, as well as new ideas that can transform digital finance moving forward."

Meet DECTA at SFF 2025

DECTA welcomes fintech companies, financial institutions, payment service providers and technology partners from throughout the Asia-Pacific region to visit its team at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025. The exhibition booth will provide opportunities for product demos, discussions regarding partnership opportunities and how the Fintech Fast Track program can help growth strategies.

Attending both the main event and the European Fintech Forum 2025 side event provides invaluable access to one of the leading payments providers in the world a golden opportunity to connect with those who provide tools necessary for fintech success.

For more information on DECTA's participation in Singapore FinTech Festival events visit DECTA's website or check out the partner events page for Singapore FinTech Festival.

DECTA will be exhibiting at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025, 12–14 November, Singapore.