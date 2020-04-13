As of now, Japan has recoded over 7,300 Coronavirus cases while the death toll crossed 120 in the country. Meanwhile, the governor of Tokyo said on Monday that the number of commuters in the city has fallen since the authorities announced a state of emergency last week, but the decrease is short of the target needed to control the spread of the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

Speaking at a live-streamed address, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the number of commuters on one of Tokyo's busiest subway lines had decreased by 38% since the emergency was declared, less than the government's target for an 80% reduction in person-to-person contact.

She also confirmed that the number of coronavirus infections in the city increased by 91 on Monday, a decrease from 166 on Sunday.

