Barring the evangelical Christian circles, the name Paula White has largely been unheard of, but that changed last week after an activist group posted a part of her prayer she said at her church on January 5.

While even Christian groups have used the opportunity to attack Paula White, there is also a need to understand the language that often is used in the hyper-spiritual circles, which definitely would cringe a "non-believer" (any who is not part of Paula White-sorta circle), for keeping everyone in context.

Paula White, who claims to have led President Donald Trump to Christ, found herself in the midst of a controversy after the cringe-worthy video from her January 5 sermon before congregants at her City of Destiny church in Apopka, Florida was released online.

Right Wing Watch, a group that "monitors and exposes the activities of Radical Right political organizations," posted a part of a sermon prayer in a video clip.

"In the name of Jesus, we command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now," she prays in the video.

"We declare that anything that's been conceived in satanic wombs that it'll miscarry, it will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm."

Since then Paula White, who many even in the evangelical circles have rejected as a prosperity gospel preacher, tried to clarify her stance.

White, who leads the White House's Faith and Opportunity Initiative, defended the prayer on Twitter, writing that the prayer had been "taken out of context." And if one makes an effort to understand the "Christian-ish" will realize how many of them live in a different world.

"I was praying Eph 6:12 that we wrestle not against flesh and blood. Anything that has been conceived by demonic plans, for it to be canceled and not prevail in your life," she wrote, adding in a second tweet: "That is- any plans to hurt people. Let's be clear what is really going on... this is a disingenuous attempt to use words out of context for political gain. I will just keep praying!"

The verse White cited in her tweet, Ephesians 6:12, states: "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places," according to the King James Version of the Bible.

Let's get it clear that many Christians, including evangelicals, are no fans of thrice-married White, so much so that she had been called a "false teacher" and even a "charlatan."

But the fact is, Paula White was engaging in what is termed a "spiritual warfare" in which it is common to have such references involving battles with supernatural forces and vivid imagery.