The debris that fell from a 17-floor Manhattan office building killed a celebrated architect on Tuesday morning. The accident happened just a few steps away from the architect's Midtown Manhattan office on 729, Seventh Avenue. The city records indicated that the building had outstanding violations which were not tended to since it was indicated eight months ago.

Erica Tishman (60), the Vice President of Zubatkin, is renowned for her work as an architect and is part of the board in various organizations and schools. She was a part of the famed architecture firm DeWitt Tishman Architects where she worked on various projects including Jersey City's Trump Plaza and Trump Bay Street. The firm is credited with New Jersey's 'waterfront distinctive skyline' by the New York Times Article in 2007.

It could have been anyone

The inspiring architect was struck by the debris that fell from the building and collapsed on the ground in a pool of blood. The heart-wrenching incident happened while she was on a 10-minute walk away from her Midtown Office. Scared onlookers said 'it could have been anyone'.

The building was slapped with a notice for violations eight months ago. It received the listing on April 29th which is still open. The listing described "damaged terra cotta at areas above 15th floor in several locations which poses a falling hazard for pedestrians." Despite knowing the danger no action was taken by the owner of the building. A worker told DailyNews that they were evacuated from the building after the incident around 3PM that day when two workers from a scaffolding company arrived at the scene.

Full cooperation from the building owners

Records also indicate that in November the city had also approved plans for the façade work but it never commenced. The building is set with open violation which poses a threat to the pedestrians. The building was constructed in 1915 and has a terra cotta façade. The company paid a $1250 fine for the listing that indicated the 104-year-old building was having damage in the 15th floor. The building owner had also said that they were to set the scaffolding in November but it was not set till the incident took place.

Himmel + Meringoff, from Manhattan, owns around 12 buildings, most of them in Midtown. The company plans on working with the city to work on the buildings failures and ensure that the people inside and outside the building will be safe.